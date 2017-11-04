Jose Mourinho Now My Rival – Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has said that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is now his rival as The Blues and The Red Devils prepare to meet on Sunday

Alvaro Morata made his professional debut under Mourinho while at Real Madrid in 2010 and won the La Liga title twice in his four-year tenure in the Spanish capital.

The striker will meet up with Mourinho again when Chelsea face United this weekend after joining the Blues from Juventus in the summer.

“I have a good relationship with Jose [Mourinho],” Morata told reporters. “He was my first coach in professional football and he gave me the chance to be a professional. He made me the first contract.

“Sometimes we send messages but not speaking about football, asking if everything’s OK and some jokes.

“It’s good and I appreciate these things because he was my first coach but now he’s – not my enemy – my rival.”

The post Jose Mourinho Now My Rival – Alvaro Morata appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

