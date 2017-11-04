Jose Mourinho Rejects Invitation From Manchester United Fans

Jose Mourinho has turned down an invitation from one of Manchester United’s leading supporters’ groups to meet fans and discuss his recent comments.

Jose Mourinho was critical of the fans’ treatment of striker Romelu Lukaku in the wake of his side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with the Belgian going through a mini-goal drought following a blistering start to life at the club.

The Portuguese boss then wrote in his programme notes ahead of the midweek Champions League fixture with Benfica: “I hope that you enjoy the game more than some of you did against Tottenham.”

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) responded by inviting Mourinho to discuss his concerns, but the former Chelsea manager has insisted that it would be impossible to do that.

“I cannot meet a quarter of the planet. I think a quarter of the planet is Manchester United red. I cannot meet them,” he told reporters.

