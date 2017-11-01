Joshua: Unification fight with Wilder has to happen

Anthony Joshua believes a showdown between himself and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is the fight boxing needs.

Joshua stopped the teak-tough Carlos Takam in the 10th round at Cardiff’s sold-out Principality Stadium on Saturday to retain his WBA, IBO and IBF titles.

But it is motormouth American Wilder, who defends his belt in a return clash against Bermane Stiverne next weekend and boasts 37 stoppages in an unblemished 38-fight record, who appears to pique Joshua’s interest above all others.

Asked whether Wilder was a fight he needed, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist replied: “Yeah, boxing needs it. One hundred percent.”

“It has to happen. We’re easy to work with. Eddie knows what he’s doing,” he said.

“Eddie just wants to keep a lid on his [Wilder’s] jar and say, ‘wow, calm down’.

“We can fill it up to the top and maybe spill a little bit over but we’re not filling up the second jar.”

The post Joshua: Unification fight with Wilder has to happen appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

