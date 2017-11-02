Judge threatens to revoke Tsav’s bail over application for adjournment

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—A Makurdi Magistrate’s Court judge, Justice Isaac Ajim, has threatened to revoke the bail granted Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, following his application for another adjournment in the criminal proceedings filed against him by Benue State government.

Justice Ajim sounded the warning, yesterday, after receiving a letter for an adjournment filed by counsel to Tsav, Kenneth Ula, at the resumption of hearing on the matter.

The defendant had, through the letter, requested for two weeks grace to allow him attend to his health in Kano State.

The letter read in part: “I have a medical appointment with my doctor in Kano on October 31. I need to keep the appointment because of my aging health. I will be back by the second week of November.”

Responding to the application, counsel to the state government, Mr. Andrew Wombo, raised an objection, insisting that it was a ploy by the defendant to seek ways of frustrating the case and also approach a higher court for stay of proceedings’ order.

“This kind of attitude is unacceptable by law; we cannot continue with adjournments at every sitting,” Wombo said.

Ajim ruled: “The defendant should not play with a rattle snake. He should either ensure that this case is prosecuted or satisfy the terms of settlement.

“He was granted bail because of his office and based on self-recognition, but he should not be surprised if I reverse it. I believe that his counsel might be misleading him.

“The matter is adjourned till November 15 for hearing of the motion on notice and the substantive suit.”

