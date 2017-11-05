Juliet Ibrahim Dressed As A “Sexy Catholic Nun” For Her Costume Party

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and mother of one, is currently under fire after she shared photos of the ‘costume’ she wore to a party. Apparently, she dressed as a sexy catholic nun, to the “Party For Charity”, which was held at a club in Accra, Ghana. Others at the party were the actress’s boyfriend, rapper Iceberg …

The post Juliet Ibrahim Dressed As A “Sexy Catholic Nun” For Her Costume Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

