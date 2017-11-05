Pages Navigation Menu

Juliet Ibrahim Dressed As A “Sexy Catholic Nun” For Her Costume Party

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and mother of one, is currently under fire after she shared photos of the ‘costume’ she wore to a party. Apparently, she dressed as a sexy catholic nun, to the “Party For Charity”, which was held at a club in Accra, Ghana. Others at the party were the actress’s boyfriend, rapper Iceberg …

