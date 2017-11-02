Pages Navigation Menu

Just hours after Toke Makinwa declared Anthony Joshua her birthday wish, Nollywood director Bianca Johnson declares Toke’s-ex her Xmas wish

In what seems like a competition, hours after Toke Makinwa declared Anthony Joshua her birthday wish, Nollywood filmmaker Bianca Johnson declared Toke’s-ex her Xmas wish. Toke shared a photo of Anthony Joshua on the cover of GQ mag. and wrote; For those of you who don’t know my Birthday is on Friday………. #Yum#manlikeanthonyjoshua #licksscreen#Birthdaywish And just hours …

Hello. Add your message here.