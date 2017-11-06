Only 11220 Teachers Are Qualified In Kaduna – SUBEB – Leadership Newspapers
Only 11220 Teachers Are Qualified In Kaduna – SUBEB
The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has released names of about 11, 220 primary school teachers who passed the competency test conducted to equip schools with competent and qualified teachers to provide quality education and …
