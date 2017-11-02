Kampamba Mulenga calls on Zambians to beware of cyber crime as they embrace e-commerce – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
Kampamba Mulenga calls on Zambians to beware of cyber crime as they embrace e-commerce
Lusaka Times
MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga INFORMATION and Broadcasting services minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on Zambians, especially women, to beware of cyber crime as they embrace e-commerce.
Zambia up on Ease of Doing Business rankings
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!