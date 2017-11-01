Kane starts for Spurs in Real showdown

Harry Kane was named in the Tottenham starting line-up for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kane had missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United, but the England striker demonstrated his fitness by training with his Tottenham team-mates on Tuesday.

That was enough to convince Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to restore the 24-year-old to the team for their Wembley showdown with the European champions.

Kane has 13 club goals this season and his return is a major boost for Tottenham after the north Londoners lost their last two matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and West Ham in the League Cup.

After drawing with Real in Madrid earlier this month, Tottenham can book a last 16 berth with a victory over their Group H rivals on Wednesday.

The post Kane starts for Spurs in Real showdown appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

