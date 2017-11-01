Kane Will Face Real Madrid – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Harry Kane will be fit for Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League showdown with Real Madrid after the England striker took part in training on Tuesday.

Kane missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United with a hamstring injury but showed no visible sign of discomfort during a light session at Tottenham’s training base in north London. The 24-year-old was able to complete some short sprints and basic passing drills while at one point he made a hand gesture appearing to suggest he felt fine.

His return at Wembley on Wednesday would be a huge boost for Tottenham, given Kane has scored five goals in three European games so far.

Pochettino is hopeful Kane, who has 13 club goals this season, will be ready to start against the European champions.

But, perhaps in a bid to keep Madrid guessing, he stopped short of declaring his forward was certain to feature.

“We’re very confident,” Pochettino said. “He’s on the list. Maybe it’s possible for him to play but I don’t want to say 100 per cent.

“He trained today but it is important we make the right decision.”

Tottenham are level on seven points with Real Madrid in Group H after the sides shared a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month.

After losing their last two games against Manchester United in the Premier League and West Ham United in the League Cup, Pochettino’s side go into Wednesday’s match aiming to reestablish some momentum.

Pochettino called on his Tottenham stars to take the fight to Madrid as they bid for a famous victory.

“It’s a good opportunity and a great challenge. I have the belief we can win. I have faith in my players,” he said.