Kano passes health Bill into law

KANO STATE Governor, Dr. Abudullahi Umar Ganduje has passed the Kano State Health Trust Fund Bill into law. Ganduje passed the Health Trust Fund, KHETFUND, bill into law in the Kano State capital after it was passed by the State Assembly yesterday. This was contained in a press release sent by Asmau Ahmad of […]

