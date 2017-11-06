Pages Navigation Menu

Kano releases counterpart fund for treatment of malnourished children

Posted on Nov 6, 2017

Kano State Government says it has released N294 million, as its counterpart fund, to UNICEF for the purchase of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic-Food (RUTF) for the management and treatment of severely malnourished children in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this in Kano on Sunday during the launching of anti-malarial commodities and other health interventions at the Government House, Kano. “Our government is committed to the plight of malnourished children, it will continue to provide its support toward addressing malnutrition in the state,” he said.

