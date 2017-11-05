Kenny Jones Designs honours Ebenezer Obey, others – The Nation Newspaper
|
Gistmaster
|
Kenny Jones Designs honours Ebenezer Obey, others
The Nation Newspaper
NIGERIA'S modest fashion designer, Kenny Jones Designs has honoured Juju music legend, Ebenezer Obey with brand award. Others awardees include Bishop David Oyedepo; Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Dr. Samuel Adejare; Senator …
Obey, Oyedepo, Tunde Ayeni, others honoured
