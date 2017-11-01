Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Agony Surrounds Kin in Search for Air Crash Victims – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Kenya: Agony Surrounds Kin in Search for Air Crash Victims
AllAfrica.com
A team of divers on October 29, 2017 search for missing passengers of the helicopter that crashed into Lake Nakuru. By Magdalene Wanja, Eric Matara. For the last 10 days now, distressed families of victims of an helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru gather
Search mission at Lake Nakuru remains a mysteryThe Standard
John Mapozi's mother gazes at Lake Nakuru in agony as divers are still unable to retrieve her son's bodyGhafla!

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.