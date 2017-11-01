Kenya ranked 3rd in World Bank Ease of Doing Business report – Citizen TV (press release)
|
Citizen TV (press release)
|
Kenya ranked 3rd in World Bank Ease of Doing Business report
Citizen TV (press release)
Kenya has been ranked third in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2017 World Bank Ease of Business Index, moving up 12 places to a global ranking of 80. The World Bank Report, which assesses among other factors the processes required to start a business, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!