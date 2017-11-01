Kenya: University Lecturers Go on Strike Yet Again – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Kenya: University Lecturers Go on Strike Yet Again
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The University Academic Staff Union has launched a countrywide lecturers strike for all public universities over failure by government to implement the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The Secretary-General of the union …
Lecturers' strike to start at 2pm, says Uasu
Lecturers' in crisis meeting over impending strike
Learning to be paralysed as lecturers begin third strike this year
