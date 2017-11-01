Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan Lawmakers Call for Peace in Tense Rural Area – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


U.S. News & World Report

Kenyan Lawmakers Call for Peace in Tense Rural Area
U.S. News & World Report
Kenyan ruling party lawmakers are appealing for calm amid ethnic tensions in a rural area following last week's election, which was boycotted by the main opposition group. Nov. 1, 2017, at 5:52 a.m.. Kenyan Lawmakers Call for Peace in Tense Rural Area …
Politicians appeal for calm amid ethnic tensions following Kenya voteIndependent.ie
Kenya Lawmakers Call for PeaceDTN The Progressive Farmer (blog)

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.