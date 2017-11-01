Kevin Spacey ‘flashed barman, 19, before giving him his €6000 watch to buy his silence’ – The Irish Sun
|
The Irish Sun
|
Kevin Spacey 'flashed barman, 19, before giving him his €6000 watch to buy his silence'
The Irish Sun
Disgusted Daniel Beal accused the Oscar-winning actor of following him outside on his work cigarette break, where he allegedly tried to make him touch his privates and asked 'It's big, isn't it? Exclusive. By Neil Syson, James Beal, US Editor, and …
Barman, 19, claims Kevin Spacey flashed him while he worked at a hotel and then offered his £5000 watch to 'keep him …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!