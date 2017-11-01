Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapper who abducted Governor’s younger sister arrested

A notorious hoodlum identified as Godwin Alamingo of lobia town in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State who made himself a big time kidnapper – has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria police force in Bayelsa state. The infamous kidnapper a.k.a ‘Abuja Daddy’ reportedly abducted Nancy Dickson, a younger sister to Governor Dickson in 2015… […]

