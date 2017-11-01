Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapping: AIG Zone 5 charges CPs to ensure security

By Onozure Dania

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, Edo State, AIG Abubakar Mohammed, has frowned at the spate of kidnapping in some parts of the zone and charged the Commissioners of Police to rise up and ensure adequate security of lives and property.

The zone covers Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states.

According to a statement by Mr Emeka Iheanacho, Police Public Relations Officer of the zone, the AIG spoke at a meeting with the Commissioners   of Police Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states over the security situation  in the zone.

Kidnap-syndicate

The meeting which was attended by Zannah Ibrahim, Commissioner of Police Delta State, Amba Asuquo, Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State and Johnson Kokumo, Commissioner of Police Edo State, examined the current crime wave  with particular emphasis on the spate of kidnapping in the zone.

He directed that security be beefed up at entry and exit points linking the major  cities and rural areas in their respective commands. He also charged the Commissioners of Police to commence intensive patrol in the entire zone.

The AIG further directed that the Commissioners of Police should de-emphasize their priorities on investigation of cases and focus on patrol, visibility policing and other crime preventive measures.

He observed that there are too many policemen attached to various units at the Command Headquarters and therefore, directed the Commissioners of Police to identify these units and ensure they are deployed to Divisions for visibility policing andpatrol.

He reiterated the importance of intelligence led policing in the fight against crime and criminality.

