Kogi suicide: My husband rolled on the floor day triplets were born, says wife

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mrs. Grace Soje, the wife of the Kogi State civil servant, who committed suicide on October 16, 2017, says her husband’s death remains a shock. The widow told Sunday PUNCH that her husband, Edward Soje, showed no signs of depression the last time she saw him alive. Mrs. Soje, who is a federal civil servant, was still […]

