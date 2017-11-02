Kutonga Kwaro concert for Marondera – NewsDay
Kutonga Kwaro concert for Marondera
MUSICIAN Jah Prayzah is expected to take his new album, Kutonga Kwaro, to Marondera this weekend when he performs at The Legends Sports Diner on Saturday. BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA. The lanky award-winning artiste will perform at an event dubbed …
