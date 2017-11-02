Pages Navigation Menu

Kutonga Kwaro concert for Marondera – NewsDay

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Entertainment


Kutonga Kwaro concert for Marondera
MUSICIAN Jah Prayzah is expected to take his new album, Kutonga Kwaro, to Marondera this weekend when he performs at The Legends Sports Diner on Saturday. BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA. The lanky award-winning artiste will perform at an event dubbed …
