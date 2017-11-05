Kyari, SGF, AGF yet to effect Buhari’s directive on auditor’s reinstatement 1 year after

Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari and offices of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Attorney-General of the Federation, are yet to reinstate a female auditor with the Niger Delta Power Holding Limited (NDPHC), Mrs Maryam Danna, one year after President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive. DAILY POST, in January this year, reported […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

