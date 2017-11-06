Labour cautions Buhari against sycophants

Organised labour has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of sycophants surrounding him and concentrate on his campaign promises to put an end to poverty, diversifying the economy and create sustainable jobs.

Speaking at the fourth women conference of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in Ilorin, Kwara State at the weekend, Issa Aremu, a member of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and vice president, IndustriALL Global Union, emphasised that there was urgency for the Buhari administration to deliver on what he promised Nigerians before he was elected in 2015.

Aremu, who is also the general secretary of NUTGTWN, noted that Buhari has recorded notable achievements in the areas of security, anti-corruption fight and economy, but more needs to be done in reopening collapsed factories, rebuilding roads and railways and guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply.

He warned the President not to be misguided by those urging him to contest for a second term in 2019, when there is still much to be done in his first term.

“He should first finish the first term, we are still in 2017, the journey is still far. We want the President to remember his promises to the workers before he was elected,” he said.

Aremu hailed the recent appointment of a new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, acknowledging that the Buhari administration needed “an emergency acceleration” for the nation to get out of its present condition.

The labour leader lamented that for so long the President had been “a lone ranger” adding that Mustapha’s simplicity and sense of urgency was timely.

He expressed the belief that workers would judge the new SGF by his ability to help government in fighting corruption and economic recovery, stating that, if workers were still being owed their entitlements, the economy cannot be considered to have recovered.

Arenu said, “The way we will test him is to ensure the minimum wage committee is inaugurated and completes its deliberations before the end of this year.

“He will only have the support of workers if he teams up with the minister of labour for workers to get their salary. Only a wage-led economic recovery will revive the country.”

Aremu also said that labour supported the action by President Buhari in sacking Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Task Force as well as the sack of former SGF, Babachir Lawal, and former Director-General of the National Intelligent Agency, Ayodele Oke, based on allegations of corruption, and their subsequent prosecution. He commended the Head of Service of the Federation for her courage in applying the appropriate rules on Maina.

Aremu charged the Pension Commission and PTAD to be proactive in protecting pension assets in the country, as the Maina pension scam showed a lot still needs to be done.

