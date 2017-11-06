Lack of unity, cohesion Nigeria’s major challenges —Abdulsalami

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—FOMER Military Head of State, General Abdullsalami Abubakar has said the major challenge facing Nigeria as a nation now is national unity and cohesion.

He said: “Presently, different agitations ranging from restructuring, resources control, self- determination to state police among others are too much for the country to contend with at a time when the economy is not buoyant.”

General Abubakar, who spoke while responding on behalf of those who received awards from Modibbo Adama University of Techbology, Yola, observed that in as much as some of the agitations were legitimate , national unity and way forward should be uppermost in the minds of the agitators.

He said: “Such agitators should not be based on sentiments and sectionalism. It should be agitations that will be cherished by all the sectional, ethics, religious and other collaborators.

“If there is no peace, there will be no Nigeria and if agitations are based on sentiments whatsoever, it breeds sentiments and hate speech leading to unrest. This is the time Nigerians should dwell much on peace for all the tiers of government to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people.”

The former military head of state urged the graduating students to use the knowledge acquired in the university to take care of themselves and develop the community technologically instead of waiting for white collar jobs that were scarce.

The post Lack of unity, cohesion Nigeria’s major challenges —Abdulsalami appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

