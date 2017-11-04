Pages Navigation Menu

Ladoja's aide, ex-Oyo SSG, Ayodele Adigun join APC

A former Secretary to Oyo State government under the administration of ex-Governor Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Chief Ayodele Adigun at the weekend joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Adigun, a former permanent secretary in the Oyo State civil service joined APC officially after he was registered in his ward 8 area of Ibadan North East […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

