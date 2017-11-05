Lady Manhandled By Policemen After Her hubby’s "Sidechic" Got Her Arrested For Slapping Her

A 29-year-old lady identified as Sarah Darko has been brutalized over her refusal to enter a police cell in Ghana. According to reports, Darko was lashed by one ASP Emmanuel Osei, the officer in charge of the Dompim police station.

Darko had been arrested in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality of the Western Region, and sent to the station for allegedly slapping another woman in a marital dispute. According to her, the police officer first hit her with a plastic object and later with a stick, when she refused to enter the station’s cell.

Narrating her ordeal to Citi News, Sarah explained that “In August this year, I returned from my two months trip to my room to meet my husband and another woman. Out of anger and frustration, I slapped the woman and she in return hit me with a phone.

The matter was taken to an elder in the town where it was amicably settled. But when we all thought the matter has been put to rest, two months later, with me staying peacefully with my husband, the lady returned this Wednesday 1st November to my house with three police officers.

They told me I was under arrest. I joined them to the Dompim Police station. After informing me that it was upon my rival’s instruction I was brought there, they asked me to go into the cell which I refused.

Inspector Emmanuel Osei started forcing me into the cell but again I told him the matter has been settled already so I will not go in there. So I held the counter table when the inspector was forcing me into the cells. He started hitting my hand with a plastic ruler.

Then he went for a stick and started whipping me hard on my buttocks and in my palms until he finally forced me into the cell”. Darko went through the ordeal in the presence of his husband, one Francis Tofega, who had also gone to the police station over the same matter.