Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos APC commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday condoled with the national leader of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu over the death of his son, Jide, earlier in the day. The chairman of the state chapter of the party, Chief Henry Ajomale, expressed the party’s condolences in an interview with the…

The post Lagos APC commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.