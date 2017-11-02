Lagos APC commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday condoled with the national leader of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu over the death of his son, Jide, earlier in the day. The chairman of the state chapter of the party, Chief Henry Ajomale, expressed the party’s condolences in an interview with the…

The post Lagos APC commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

