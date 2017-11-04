Lagos Govt Orders LCC To Halt Proposed Toll-Gate Tariff Hike – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
Lagos Govt Orders LCC To Halt Proposed Toll-Gate Tariff Hike
The Lagos State government has directed the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to halt the proposed tariff hike on Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. In a statement issued on Friday by Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Information and …
