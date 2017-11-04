Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov 10 Black Friday

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Black Friday | 0 comments

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has declared Nov. 10, ‘Black Friday’ as part of activities at the ongoing 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair. Mr Sola Oyetayo, Chairman, Trade Promotions Board of LCCI, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Black Friday is a…

The post Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov 10 Black Friday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.