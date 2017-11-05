“Lagos Nawa!” Olamide's 7th Studio Album Soon Come | See Tracklist & Release Date

BellaNaija

Are you ready for a new Olamide album? Yes? Cool! If you can wait for just 12 days (from today, November 5th), you'll be able to get one! The rapper announced on his Instagram page that his 7th studio album – Lagos Nawa| (Wobey Sound) – will be …



and more »