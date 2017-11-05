Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Lagos Nawa!” Olamide’s 7th Studio Album Soon Come | See Tracklist & Release Date

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Are you ready for a new Olamide album? Yes? Cool! If you can wait for just 12 days (from today, November 5th), you’ll be able to get one! The rapper announced on his Instagram page that his 7th studio album – Lagos Nawa| (Wobey Sound) – will be released on November 17th 2017. Olamide said […]

The post “Lagos Nawa!” Olamide’s 7th Studio Album Soon Come | See Tracklist & Release Date appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.