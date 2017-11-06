Lai Mohammed extols AFRIFF’s efforts – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lai Mohammed extols AFRIFF's efforts
Vanguard
For the past seven years, AFRIFF has continually created a rendezvous for film-makers from Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world, not only to exhibit excellent movies but to engage in creative conversations to improve the profession and set a new …
'How single-digit interest loan will help creative industry'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!