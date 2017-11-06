Lamar Odom Collapses In Los Angeles Night Club

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward, Lamar Odom collapsed in a night club in Los Angeles yesterday. Odom was at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip when several staffers and patrons noticed the ex-NBA star collapsed to the ground around 2 AM. You can see security rush in to help and he seems to be conscious,…

