Lamar Odom Collapses In Los Angeles Night Club

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward, Lamar Odom collapsed in a night club in Los Angeles yesterday. Odom was at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip when several staffers and patrons noticed the ex-NBA star collapsed to the ground around 2 AM. You can see security rush in to help and he seems to be conscious,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

