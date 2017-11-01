Lampard: Chelsea Miss Moses

Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard believes the absence of Victor Moses is having a major effect on the club, following their 3-0 loss to Roma in the UCL.

The Nigeria international forward has been out of action since October 14 and Zappacosta and Azpilicueta have not been able to cut it as his replacement.

And after the 3-0 trouncing at the ends of Roma in Italy, Lampard believes Moses is who Chelsea is missing.

“Moses is a miss,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“You wouldn’t have thought that 18 months ago with what he’s given them in the right-wing back position.

“[Conte] is covering it with Azpilicueta, he’s covering it with Zappacosta and it’s affecting the whole back five and I think he will want to get back to knowing what his three is and working on it through the week.

“The players are going to have to react because I don’t think Conte is a manager that will change his way. He might change players in the team but they’ll have to work.

“Hearing discontent about training, they better get used to it because he’ll want to work his way out of it.”

