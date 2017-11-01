Lampard: Chelsea Struggling Due To Absence Of Injured Moses – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Lampard: Chelsea Struggling Due To Absence Of Injured Moses
Complete Sports Nigeria
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has stated that his former club are struggling defensively due to Victor Moses' absence. Moses is Antonio Conte's first choice for the right-wing-back, but the 26-year-old has been out of action since limping off in the …
Antonio Conte's Chelsea defence is hugely missing Victor Moses – Frank Lampard
Watch Victor Moses' Road To Recovery After Hamstring Injury
Victor Moses' absence has “affected” Chelsea's whole back five, says Frank Lampard
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!