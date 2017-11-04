LASG stops proposed Lekki-Ikoyi toll hike

The Lagos State government has halted the proposed tariff hike on Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge by the Lekki Concession Company, LCC. Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in a statement on Friday said the state government had directed the company to put the decision “on hold” as the necessary consultations with …

