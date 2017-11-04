Last gift my husband gave to me —Late actor’s wife – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Last gift my husband gave to me —Late actor's wife
Vanguard
IT was a gloomy moment on Tuesday night when wife of late actor, Obi Madubuogwu relived memories of the last moments she had with her husband before he was snatched away by death months back following health complications. The event was a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!