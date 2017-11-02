Law to checkmate round tripping in Forex market coming

HOUSE of Representatives is set to enact a Foreign Exchange Act 2017, which is to establish a foreign exchange market and provide for the regulation, monitoring and supervision of transactions conducted in the market. In doing this, the House is to repeal the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provision) Act Cap P 34 Laws of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

