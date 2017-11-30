Let the devil punish Pastor Adeboye-Dencia
Beauty entrepreneur Dencia has slammed the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye following the viral video which features the Pastor demanding for N1bn from members. Pastor Adeboye had called for members to donate to the development of the church. On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze had also criticized the demand stating…
The post Let the devil punish Pastor Adeboye-Dencia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
1 Comment on "Let the devil punish Pastor Adeboye-Dencia"
Dencia or whatever is your name who very stupid to have to have wide your God rejected mouth to say that. Dencia and Daddy fresh perish is the lake of fire. Just because you to be known you are destroying men of God, may the God of their destroy you all in this year.