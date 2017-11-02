Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leverage on technology to achieve financial inclusion, Netherlands Queen advises Nigeria

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Technology, World | 0 comments

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has urged Nigerian government to leverage on technology to provide useful and affordable financial products and services to people living in remote areas of the country. Maxima, who is the UN Secretary-General’s advocate for financial inclusion for development, said this on Wednesday during her working visit to the Federal Ministry…

The post Leverage on technology to achieve financial inclusion, Netherlands Queen advises Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.