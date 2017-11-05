Levies: FGGC Benin PTA drags AGF, Min of Education, others, to court

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Parent Teachers Association (PTA), of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Benin, Edo State, have dragged the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to a Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, over alleged anomalies in the running of the school. Also joined as defendants in the case filed by the Chairman of the PTA, Foster Efosa-Enobakhare, who filed the case for himself and on behalf of the Association, are the immediate past principal of the school, Patience Erhahon and the immediate past acting principal, Gladys Madueke, Zenith Bank Plc and Unity Bank of Nigeria Plc, of Lagos and Abuja headquarters respectively. In the suit marked FHC/B/CS/147/2016, the plaintiffs prayed the court to order the immediate past principal, Patience Erhahon and the immediate past acting principal, Gladys Madueke to refund the sum of N28 million collected by way of house dues and class dues from 2013/2014 to 2016/2017 academic sessions.

