LG polls: Twin explosions rock Enugu

Twin explosions ‎rocked Enugu Saturday morning as residents filled out to cast their votes in the Local Government election holding today in the State. The explosions occurred simultaneously at Coal Camp in Enugu North Local Government Area and Obeagu in Enugu-South Council Area. DAILY POST reports that a team led by the Enugu Commissioner of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

