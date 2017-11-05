LG polls: Udom, Makarfi assure on PDP victory in A’Ibom









Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has expressed optimism that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would win in all the 31 seats contested in the forth-coming Local government elections.

The election is scheduled for December 2, 2017 and would be conducted by the state independent electoral commission.

The governor stated this at the flag-off of the PDP local government election campaigns and official flag presentations to successful chairmanship candidates at the Uyo township stadium.

The governor used the opportunity to thank PDP members for their support to the party and solicited their continued loyalty to the party even as the party heads into the local government elections.

He said the PDP campaign structure is sure to win all the positions being contested for in the local government elections as the party has advantage over other contenders.

“I want to thank men, youths, women and all supporters of the PDP. Let me say this on record, that today the whole world is watching; have you seen any other party campaigning?”

“Now we hear what they are planning that even before we start voting on December 2 they will go on social media and start crying that the election is this and that and start to declare fake results.

“It is only the result declared by Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) that is valid. As of today we have only one month to the election, have you seen any other party campaigning?”

Governor Udom also thanked aspirants who were not successful at the primaries for their solidarity and the support they have given to the candidates and the PDP as a whole and recommended them to the National Caretaker Committee chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi for being exemplary and true to the cause of the PDP in Akwa Ibom.

He also welcomed new members who defected recently to the PDP from other party platforms in the state.

“Our National Chairman, I told you when we finished the primaries, I assured you something about all the people who bought forms that you won’t hear what you hear in other places, where people don’t get nominations: next minute you hear that have defected.

But here when people don’t get nomination, they formed another umbrella for the PDP both in the state and at the National, they call themselves PDP defenders.”

The governor cautioned party faithful to maintain a peaceful disposition throughout the period of the elections.

“I want to say on 2nd December, no violence at all. We have done Ward congresses, no violence. We have done Local Government Congresses, no violence. We have done state Congresses, no violence. We did primaries, no violence. So on Dec 2nd no violence at all,” he said.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the National Caretaker Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi noted that the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom state is impressive, and the party is on the ground to win the Local Government elections.

He also congratulated Asuquo Archibong a member representing Urue Offong Oruku at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who defected to the cross the PDP.

“I have no doubt that the local government and the councils entirely will be PDP under free-and-fair elections,” he said, also expressing optimism that the party would regain power come 2019 at the national level.

While commending the unity of the party in Akwa Ibom, he warned against being distracted by frivolous factors like rumours.

“Akwa Ibom is a leading state in all ramifications. I am happy that PDP is one family here, please don’t allow rumour mongers to come between you, because the devil will try to divide us, don’t allow that to happen, close your ranks.”

He thanked the governor for standing by the party and the caretaker committee throughout its trying times and assured the PDP of a free and transparent national elective convention come December 9-10.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of flags to chairmanship candidates and their running mates.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo

