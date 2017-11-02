Liberia: Court Suspends Election Run-off

The Supreme Court of Liberia Wednesday has ordered a suspension of the Nov. 7 presidential election run-off in order to consider a challenge of the first round results.

The opposition Liberty Party — and its candidate Charles Brumskine — had argued that gross irregularities had been committed by the National Election Commission in the first round on Oct. 10.

The court has scheduled to hear arguments from both parties on Thursday.

Football star George Weah, who has participated in two successive elections for the country’s highest seat, came first and with 38.4 percent of the vote in the first round. He is up against the ruling party vice president Joseph Boakai, who claimed 28.8 percent of votes.

With 9.8 percent, Brumskine came third.

The court is expected to make a ruling before Nov. 7.

