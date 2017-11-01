Liberia’s Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Liberia's Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations
Reuters
MONROVIA (Reuters) – Liberia's Supreme Court has stayed next week's presidential run-off election until it considers a challenge to first round results by a losing candidate who has alleged fraud. Charles Walker Brumskine, Liberia's 2017 presidential …
NEC Trashes UP's Election Irregularities Claim
Liberias Sirleaf hits back at vote interference claims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!