Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Library in China offers 1.2 million books for visitors – Gears Of Biz

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gears Of Biz

Library in China offers 1.2 million books for visitors
Gears Of Biz
Tianjin Binhai library, touted as the Eye of Binhai, in China's northeastern port city of Tianjin will offer 1.2 million books for its visitors, according to China's state-owned Xinhua news agency. The library, the distinctive feature of which is its
Babel of Books: China's new futuristic library is a book lover's Halleluyah!Amoré (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.