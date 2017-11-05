Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails His Side’s “Perfect Counter-attacking” Performance

Jurgen Klopp has described his Liverpool’s counter-attacking display during their 4-1 win over West Ham United as “pretty perfect”.

Liverpool made it a comfortable victory at the London Stadium, with Mohamed Salah helping himself to a brace and Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also on the scoresheet.

“The result, it feels good. We changed our approach, it was a counter-attacking line-up to use our speed from a deep situation. It was brilliant play for the first goal,” he told BBC Sport.

“Our counter-attacking was pretty perfect, we had some wonderful play. Roberto Firmino, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a player play a third game in the week with such intensity and I’m a few days in this business.

“3-0, 3-0, 4-1, it’s a really good week. It’s a good moment to have a little break. We lost our skipper overnight and Gini Wijnaldum did not have his boots here. We thought he had no chance of playing, we only brought him here so he is nearer to Amsterdam, he was flying there to see the doctor.

“And he played 90 minutes. Sadio Mane is a naturally fit player, he could have played the 90 minutes after just one training session.”

The post Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails His Side’s “Perfect Counter-attacking” Performance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

