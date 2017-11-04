Asensio thunderbolt helps Madrid get back to winning ways – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Asensio thunderbolt helps Madrid get back to winning ways
SBS – The World Game
Real Madrid bounced back from consecutive defeats to Girona and Tottenham Hotspur by producing a commanding display to beat Las Palmas 3-0 in LaLiga, with Marco Asensio's stunning goal stealing the show. Source: Omnisport. 6 Nov 2017 – 8:57 AM …
Marco Asensio nets another wonder-goal, gets 8/10 for Real vs. Las Palmas
Real roll over Las Palmas to calm crisis talk
Stunning Asensio strike helps Madrid get back on track
