Local rice producer laments threat of smuggling

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A rice miller and Chief Executive Officer of Stine Industries Limited, Amichi, Anambra State, Chief Akai Egwuonwu, has lamented that the activities of smugglers at Nigerian borders are stiffling the growth of local rice production. Egwuonwu who spoke recently on the menace of rice smuggling warned that the trend if not checked, would ruin many of the local rice industries who may be forced to close shop and lay off their workers.

He noted that it was painful and unimaginable that men of Customs and Excise could not come out with any water-tight measure to checkmate the rampaging smugglers. The rice miller was of the opinion that the Comptroller of Customs should resign if he could no longer contain the ugly trend of rising smuggling activities.

“Porous border is really affecting local rice producers negatively. That is the major problem we are facing now. Smuggling has been the bane of our upward movement in this sector. Our production has been stalled and all the rice millers are operating in an unhealthy environment. Let the Customs close the borders and man them very well so that we can survive,” Chief Egwuonwu said. He noted that apart from being economic sabotage, brands of rice brought into the country are of low quality, comparatively and not quite safe for human consumption.

“Though prices are beginning to go down because of the efforts of the Federal Government and Anambra state government under Governor Willie Obiano who is helping farmers including rice millers, but this needs to be sustained and complemented with closure of borders. This will make Nigeria a net rice exporter in the next three years begin to export rice to other countries,” he submitted.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

